* After marathon proceedings, two House panels approve bill
* McConnell says Republicans must get into "governing mode"
* Measure is first major legislative test for Trump
* Hospital stocks gain, shares in health insurers mixed
By Susan Cornwell and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, March 9 The Republican plan backed
by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system
cleared its first hurdles in Congress on Thursday, but its
chances for passage looked uncertain and top Republicans
scrambled to bring disgruntled conservatives aboard.
In the face of opposition by Democrats, healthcare providers
and many conservatives, two House of Representatives committees
approved the legislation that would undo much of the 2010
Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, moving it
closer to a vote before the full House.
The Energy and Commerce Committee voted 31-23 along party
lines, with Democrats unified against it, to back the plan after
marathon proceedings lasting 27 straight hours. Hours earlier,
the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee similarly voted 23-16
before dawn to approve it after working 17 straight hours.
House Speaker Paul Ryan sought to bolster support among
conservatives in his own party, Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell said fellow Republicans must get in a "governing mode"
while Trump denied the bill was in trouble.
"Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming
along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a
beautiful picture!" the Republican president said on Twitter.
The bill would replace Obamacare's income-based subsidies
with a system of fixed tax credits to help people buy private
insurance on the open market, while ditching the Obamacare
expansion of the Medicaid insurance program for the poor. It
would also end penalties for not having insurance, though
insurers would be given permission to impose a 30 percent
surcharge on customers who let their coverage lapse for more
than two months and then seek to renew.
Hospital stocks, which has fallen after the plan was
unveiled on Monday, ended broadly higher on Thursday, with Tenet
Healthcare up 3.4 percent. Shares of health insurers
were mixed, with most large insurers modestly higher and
Medicaid-focused insurers ending negative, including Molina
Healthcare's 3.3 percent drop.
While Republicans have been itching for seven years to
dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature
domestic policy achievement, the party has failed to coalesce
behind the plan put forth by House Republican leaders.
Republicans control the White House and both houses of
Congress for the first time in a decade, but passage of the
legislation was not a foregone conclusion.
Conservative lawmakers and lobbying groups have lambasted it
as too similar to Obamacare. They have sharply criticized its
proposed tax credits as an unacceptable new government
entitlement program and have called for a quicker end to the
Obamacare Medicaid expansion.
The measure is the first major legislative test for Trump
and his fellow Republicans amid questions about whether they can
govern effectively after years spent as an opposition party
under Obama.
Ryan, with his shirt sleeves rolled up and using a video
screen with facts and figures, held what he called a
"townhall-style" presentation for reporters on the proposal. But
his intended audience appeared to be fellow Republicans, and he
said his party must "actually make good on our word."
"The time is now," said Ryan, who long has been the target
of criticism of some conservatives. "This is the closest we will
ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare," Ryan added.
McConnell had a similar message, saying, "We need to get
into a governing mode and start thinking about actually
achieving something rather than just kind of sparring."
Democrats denounced the bill as a gift to the rich that
would force millions of people off of insurance rolls.
Republicans said it was needed to roll back the government's
"nanny state" role in the more-than-$3 trillion U.S. healthcare
system.
"Trumpcare is a loser for just about all of America, unless
you're in the top 1 percent," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck
Schumer said.
The House Budget Committee next Wednesday is due to merge
the provisions approved by the two committees into one bill to
be voted on by the full House before it goes to the Senate.
Republican leaders are eyeing April for congressional passage of
the bill.
'ARBITRARY LEGISLATIVE CALENDAR'
In a series of tweets early on Thursday, conservative
Republican Senator Tom Cotton urged his House colleagues to pull
back, saying their measure could not pass the Senate without
major changes. "What matters in long run is better, more
affordable health care for Americans, NOT House leaders'
arbitrary legislative calendar," Cotton wrote.
But White House spokesman Sean Spicer expressed confidence
in the legislation's prospects. "We're not jamming this down
people's throat," Spicer said. "This bill will land on the
president's desk. He will sign it. We will repeal Obamacare."
The Brookings Institution think tank forecast that the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, expected early next
week to release its closely watched assessment of the bill's
cost and coverage implications, would conclude that at least 15
million people would lose health insurance.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's earlier estimated
6-10 million people could lose health insurance coverage.
Before the Energy and Commerce Committee vote, conservatives
at the request of the panel's chairman withdrew an amendment
sponsored by Republican Joe Barton that would move up by two
years, to next Jan. 1, the end of the Medicaid expansion. Barton
said he planned to try to offer the amendment on the House
floor.
Committee Chairman Greg Walden hailed the unanimity of
Republicans on the committee in approving the bill.
Obamacare enabled 20 million previously uninsured people to
obtain coverage. About half came from the Medicaid expansion.
The bill's proposed changes in Medicaid funding could hurt
smaller, less diverse health insurers, Fitch Ratings said, and
the unintended, unforeseen consequences of a bill this size are
likely to create uncertainty for all health insurers.
With doctors, hospitals, seniors, health plans, Democrats,
some governors and conservative Republicans against the bill, it
may not make it out of the House, Mario Molina, chief executive
of managed care company Molina Healthcare, said in an interview.
"If it does, I think the Senate is going to slow things down
and really take a good look," Molina said. "We are going to have
to hope that the Senate is more moderate."
