WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. President Donald Trump
and his Republicans were set to press ahead in Congress on
Thursday with a plan to dismantle Obamacare, negotiating changes
as they go, with their bill slated to move to the budget
committee on its way to a crucial vote soon by the full House of
Representatives.
Conservatives have demanded a quicker end to the expansion
of the Medicaid program put in place under the Affordable Care
Act, the healthcare overhaul approved under former Democratic
President Barack Obama.
They also want to add work requirements for some recipients
of Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the
poor.
The White House said it was discussing such tweaks with
House Republican leaders, including Speaker Paul Ryan.
"There's no perfect piece of legislation. There's gonna be
this framework that's going to be added to or subtracted to
during the process, and eventually it's going to pass the House
and it's going to pass the Senate," White House budget director
Mick Mulvaney told Fox News in an interview on Thursday.
Mulvaney acknowledged the difficulty the draft legislation
could face in the Senate, where Republicans hold a slimmer
majority and several of them have already voiced doubts.
On Wednesday, Trump held a campaign-like rally in Tennessee
as he tried to build momentum for his first legislative
initiative to make good on his campaign promise to repeal and
replace Obamacare.
Trump administration officials and House Republican leaders
have not given a timetable for a vote on the legislation,
although Ryan has said he wants to pass it by lawmakers'
mid-April recess.
Two House committees approved the bill's provisions with no
changes last week. On Thursday, the Budget Committee will try to
unify the plan into a single bill for consideration on the House
floor.
Signs have emerged that the White House was winning over
reluctant conservatives who initially questioned the legislation
on the grounds that it too closely resembled Obamacare. But
Republican moderates have raised concerns that tax credits in
the bill will not be enough to help people buy health insurance.
Senate Republicans have also voiced dissatisfaction with the
bill.
"As written, the House bill would not pass the Senate. But I
believe we can fix it," Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday.
Republican Senator Rand Paul, a fierce critic of the House
plan, also said the White House has been more open to
negotiation than House leaders.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)