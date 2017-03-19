By Susan Cornwell and Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, March 19
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are
working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide
more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work
requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House
Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
Ryan said Republican leaders still plan to bring the
healthcare bill to a vote on the House of Representatives floor
on Thursday. Speaking on the "Fox News Sunday" television
program, he added that leaders were working to address concerns
that had been raised by rank-and-file Republicans to the
legislation.
"We think we should be offering even more assistance than
the bill currently does," for lower-income people age 50 to 64,
Ryan said of the tax credits for health insurance that are
proposed in the legislation.
Ryan also said Republicans are working on changes that would
allow federal block grants to states for Medicaid.
Even as Ryan said he felt "very good" about the health
bill's prospects in the House, a leading conservative lawmaker
told the C-Span "Newsmakers" program that there were currently
40 Republican "no" votes in the House. Republicans hold a
majority in the chamber but cannot afford to have over 21
defections for the measure to pass.
Representative Mark Meadows, the chairman of the hardline
conservative House Freedom Caucus, said the bill would
“absolutely not” pass the way it is now.
Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, also said the changes
being considered for the Medicaid program would not go far
enough, if they left it up to states to decide whether to put in
place a work requirement.
An optional work requirement for Medicaid would be “a step
backwards, not a step forwards," Meadows said in an appearance
on C-Span's "Newsmakers."
If the healthcare bill were to pass the House, it also would
face significant challenges in the Senate.
Senator Tom Cotton, a conservative Arkansas Republican who
has been a critic of the legislation, said that the problem with
the legislation was that it would not reduce premiums for people
on the private insurance market. Lawmakers need to slow down and
solve this problem, he said.
“It’s fixable, but it’s going to take a lot of work,” Cotton
said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Moderate Republicans have also expressed concerns about the
bill.
Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Republican Senator Susan
Collins of Maine said she was concerned about a report from the
Congressional Budget Office that said 14 million people would
lose health coverage under the House bill over the next year and
24 million over the next decade.
(Editing by Caren Bohan and Phil Berlowitz)