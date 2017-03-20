By Susan Cornwell and David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, March 20
on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of
satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to
promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
In a sign of deepening concern among Republicans about the
bill's future, Trump on Tuesday will speak to the party's
lawmakers in Congress about the healthcare overhaul, two House
Republican aides said.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told
reporters on Monday new language was expected on taxes and
Medicaid provisions in an effort to move the bill to the floor
of the U.S. House of Representatives by Thursday.
"Later today, we will release some technical and policy
changes that further strengthen the bill," Brady said of planned
changes to treatment of Obamacare taxes, optional work
requirements for Medicaid and an option for states to accept
Medicaid funding as a block grant.
It was not clear whether there would also be more generous
tax credits for older Americans, one prospective change House
Speaker Paul Ryan described in a television interview on Sunday.
Trump met on Monday at the White House with Ryan, Health and
Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Zeke Emanuel, an
architect of Obama's healthcare law, to discuss the issue.
Brady also said in a briefing Republicans expected to have
an updated analysis of the bill's budget and insurance impacts
from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office before
Thursday.
CBO's last report on the bill a week ago severely damaged
its prospects. The report said 14 million people would lose
health coverage under the measure over the next year.
Republicans are divided over the plan, with Senate moderates
concerned it goes too far and House conservatives saying it does
not go far enough. Republicans and Trump have vowed for years to
repeal Obamacare, the signature domestic initiative of former
Democratic President Barack Obama.
Two parts of the plan face resistance among Republicans: a
proposal to end enrollment in Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid
in 2020, and provisions to change eligibility for tax subsidies
for individuals to buy health insurance.
Democrats oppose the Republicans' plan, which they say would
throw millions off health insurance and hurt the elderly, poor
and working families while giving tax cuts to the wealthy.
Democrats as well as hospitals and insurers have urged
Republicans to consider how their plan would affect access to
healthcare for the 20 million people insured by Obamacare.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Cornwell; additional
reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Andrew Hay)