By David Morgan and Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump
and Republican congressional leaders worked on Wednesday to try
to secure enough support in the House of Representatives to win
passage of their Obamacare rollback bill, watched by wary
investors in financial markets.
Repealing and replacing Democrat Barack Obama's 2010
Affordable Care Act is the first major test of Trump’s
legislative ability and whether he can keep his big promises to
business.
The current House Republican rollback plan, scheduled for a
floor vote on Thursday, faces stiff resistance from some
conservative Republicans who view it as too similar to
Obamacare, and from moderates who fear its impact on voters.
Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, the measure's leading
proponent, can afford to lose only about 20 Republican votes or
risk failure, since Democrats are united against it. By some
estimates, 26 House Republicans have signaled their opposition.
Trump’s promises during his election campaign and his first
two months in office have lifted U.S. stock markets to new
highs. But stocks fell back on Tuesday as investors worried that
a rough ride for the healthcare legislation could have an effect
on Trump's ability to deliver on other big pieces of his agenda,
from cutting taxes and regulation to boosting infrastructure.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock benchmark indexes were little
changed on Wednesday.
"The Trump agenda is like a one-lane road with this big
truck called 'healthcare' in the lead," said Brookings
Institution senior fellow William Galston. "If that truck breaks
down, everything else will back up."
While paying little attention to the details of the House
Republican effort, Trump has put considerable effort into
shoring up the bill, actively courting conservative lawmakers
who say the bill is too similar to Obamacare. In a trip to
Capitol Hill on Tuesday he warned Republicans that the political
consequences of failure could be steep in next year's
congressional midterm elections.
Trump was expected to continue trying to sell the plan,
called the American Health Care Act, to hard-line conservatives
when members of the House Freedom Caucus visit the White House
on Wednesday.
"Big day for healthcare. Working hard!" tweeted Trump, who
took office in January.
"GET HEALTHCARE DONE"
At rallies in Nashville, Tennessee, and Louisville,
Kentucky, this week meant to drum up support for the bill, Trump
spent little time discussing specifics and made clear he saw it
as a step on the road in a broader agenda.
He said Congress and the administration needed to "get the
healthcare done" to "start the tax reductions."
Obamacare overhauled the American health insurance system
and aimed to reduce the numbers of Americans with no health
insurance. Twenty million people gained insurance under the law,
but Republicans have long targeted it as government overreach
because of its mandates on individuals and employers, and they
have criticized rising costs of insurance premiums.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated 14
million people would lose medical coverage under the Republican
plan by next year.
Ryan, in several radio interviews early on Wednesday,
pressed his case that Republicans had to keep their campaign
promise to jettison Obamacare and that all factions of the party
should unite to deliver the bill.
"We can get it done," Ryan said on "The Jay Weber Show."
He said conservatives who oppose the bill need to recognize
that the House bill has to be crafted so it can pass the Senate,
where Republicans hold a slimmer majority, and that they will
have more opportunities to pursue changes later.
Even if the legislation gets through the House, its fate is
uncertain in the Senate, where a number of Republicans have
spoken out against the House version.
Senator John Thune, head of the Senate Republican
Conference, said on "Fox & Friends" that "This is the beginning
of a process, not the end of a process."
Ryan said he expected the Senate to work on the bill next
week and another House vote on the final measure the week of
April 3, with it headed to the White House for Trump to sign it
into law by Easter, April 16.
That optimistic timeline would depend on a rapid end to
Republican resistance to the bill.
Republican leaders made some changes to the bill this week
to try to satisfy critics from their own party but that and
Trump's visit to Congress on Tuesday did not appear to sway
members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus who
said they have enough votes to defeat the bill on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, Susan Cornwell and Susan
Heavey; Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)