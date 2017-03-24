By Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, March 24
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump
on Friday faces the first concrete test of how well the
deal-making skills he honed in his real estate business will
translate on Capitol Hill in a high-stakes vote on new
Republican health care legislation.
The House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill to
replace Obamacare late on Friday afternoon. The bill, backed by
Trump, has proved a tough sell to both conservative and moderate
factions in his own Republican party.
Democrats in the House are dead set against the bill, and it
was unclear late on Thursday night whether Republican leaders
had enough support from their own members to pass it, despite a
series of last-minute sweeteners intended to broaden its appeal.
It is the first foray into legislation for Trump, a New York
Republican businessman and reality television star known for his
book, "The Art of the Deal." He had not held public office
before winning the Nov. 8 presidential election.
The vote on the American Health Care Act had originally been
set for Thursday. In an embarrassing setback, it was postponed
because of the tepid support.
By Thursday evening, Trump signaled he was done negotiating
and demanded lawmakers support the bill, or face the
consequences.
"The message is ... it's done tomorrow, or Obamacare stays,"
said Representative Chris Collins of New York, a Trump ally.
Replacing the signature health care plan of former
Democratic President Barack Obama was a key campaign pledge for
Trump and Republicans, who viewed Obama's 2010 Affordable Care
Act as overly intrusive and expensive.
Obamacare aimed to boost the number of Americans with health
insurance through mandates on individuals and employers, and
income-based subsidies. Some 20 million Americans gained
insurance coverage through the law.
The House replacement plan would rescind taxes created by
Obamacare, repeal a penalty against people who do not buy
coverage, slash funding for the Medicaid program for the poor
and disabled, and modify tax subsidies that help individuals buy
plans.
Conservatives felt the bill did not go far enough to repeal
Obamacare and moderates felt the plan could hurt their
constituents.
House leaders agreed to four pages of last-minute
amendments, including allowing states to choose which "essential
benefits" are required in insurance plans, keeping a 0.9 percent
surcharge on Medicare for high-income Americans for six years,
and giving states more money for maternal health and mental
health.
It was unclear whether that was enough to win over skeptics.
During the past few weeks, Trump has remarked that
healthcare was more complicated than he expected and has said he
looks forward to moving on to other priorities like tax cuts and
trade deals.
But a defeat in the vote will cast doubt on his ability to
work with Congress to deliver on tax reform and infrastructure
investments. Uncertainty over the heathcare bill rattled
financial markets this week as investors worried that failure to
push it through could postpone other business-friendly Trump
priorities.
Even if the House passes the plan on Friday, the legislation
faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.
The House and Senate had hoped to deliver a new healthcare
bill to Trump by April 8, when Congress is scheduled to begin a
two-week spring break.
Graphic on Obamacare and Republican healthcare bill (tmsnrt.rs/2n0ZMKf)
Graphic on shifting positions in the U.S. Senate on
Republican healthcare bill (tmsnrt.rs/2mUE4Xf)
Graphic on poll on Americans' views of the Republican
healthcare bill ( tmsnrt.rs/2n7f3e4)
(Additional reporting by David Morgan, David Lawder, and Amanda
Becker; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)