WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. Republican Senator Susan Collins on Monday said President Donald Trump's executive order last week targeting Obamacare is "very confusing."

"We really don't know yet what the impact will be," she said, adding that it will be difficult to assess the impact until there is a new Cabinet secretary in place in charge of health.

Collins was speaking to reporters at an event to introduce her own legislation to replace former Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare law. On Friday, Trump urged U.S. agencies to "waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation" of provisions of Obamacare deemed to impose fiscal burdens on states, companies or individuals. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)