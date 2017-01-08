WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday the Senate would take the first step in repealing President Barack Obama's health care law by the end of this week and that a replacement health care plan would be in place "very quickly" after that.

President-elect Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have said dismantling Obamacare would be their top priority but have come under sharp criticism over their plan to repeal it without having alternative legislation in place.

"You have to both repeal and replace," McConnell told CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "I think there, there ought not to be a great gap between the first step and the second."

McConnell said "we will be replacing it rapidly after repealing it" but did not give a more specific time frame. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Alan Crosby)