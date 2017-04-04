WASHINGTON, April 3 The leader of a group of
U.S. House Republican conservatives said on Monday he expects to
see text of a revamped bill to repeal and replace Obamacare
within 24 hours.
"We're waiting to see what the legislative text actually
outlines but we remain open minded and willing to look at the
details of the plan," Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of
the House of Representatives Freedom Caucus, told reporters
after a meeting of the group, which helped kill a White
House-backed plan last month.
"We're hopeful that we'll get the legislative text within
the next 24 hours."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by
Sandra Maler)