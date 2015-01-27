WASHINGTON Jan 27 Indiana on Tuesday became the
28th U.S. state to agree to expand the Medicaid program for the
poor under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, a
move that will extend health coverage to 350,000 low-income
state residents, the administration said.
The agreement, which includes premium and cost-sharing
charges for beneficiaries through two Healthy Indiana Plan
benefit packages, calls for coverage to begin on Feb. 1 for
eligible individuals, according to a statement by the Department
of Health and Human Services (HHS).
HHS said the federal government will pay for 100 percent of
the expansion through 2016 and no less than 90 percent
thereafter.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)