WASHINGTON Jan 27 Indiana on Tuesday became the
28th U.S. state to agree to expand the Medicaid program for the
poor under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, a
move that will extend health coverage to 350,000 low-income
state residents, the administration said.
The agreement was announced separately by the Obama
administration and Indiana Governor Mike Pence, a staunch
Republican conservative, whose involvement could prompt other
so-called red states to pursue versions of the Medicaid
expansion that include market-based features favored by
conservatives.
The expansion, called Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0, will begin
offering coverage on Feb. 1 with conservative hallmarks
including requirements that beneficiaries contribute to premiums
and other costs through what state officials described as a
health savings account. The program includes two benefits
packages offering "plus" and "basic" coverage.
Pence's office said in a statement that the program also
includes a co-pay for emergency room visits and will refer
applicants to state job-training and job-search services.
The federal government will pay for 100 percent of the
expansion through 2016 and no less than 90 percent thereafter,
according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
More than 10 million people have gained health coverage
under Obama's Affordable Care Act, many through Medicaid and
federally subsidized private insurance, according to independent
researchers and government officials.
Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have opted
to embrace the law's Medicaid expansion, which is designed to
extend coverage to most people living near the poverty line.
The remaining 22 states, including Texas and Florida, which
have huge uninsured populations, have chosen not to expand,
largely due to political opposition from Republican leaders.
But some Republican-led holdouts, such as North Carolina,
Wyoming and Tennessee, have been considering potential options
for expansion.
