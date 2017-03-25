By Jonathan Allen and Jilian Mincer
| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 Planned Parenthood, the
national health organization that would have lost federal
funding under sweeping healthcare overhaul legislation, views
the withdrawal of the bill on Friday as a temporary reprieve,
not the end of a threat to its existence.
Officials of the organization - long a target of those who
oppose its abortion services - anticipate further attempts by
Republicans to curb its participation in federally funded public
health programs, a major source of its funding.
In a major setback for Republican President Donald Trump,
U.S. House of Representatives leaders pulled the healthcare bill
after a rebellion by Republican moderates and the party's most
conservative lawmakers left them short of votes. Democrats were
unified against it.
Planned Parenthood leaders will meet in Washington next week
to plan their strategy for coming rounds in what they see as a
protracted fight.
"It's one good night's sleep, and then we have to see what
they are going to cook up," Chris Charbonneau, chief executive
of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian
Islands, said in a phone interview. "They're trying to find some
vehicle that they could hook some Planned Parenthood defund(ing)
to."
Many Republicans oppose the organization, some on religious
grounds, because its healthcare services include abortions,
although it receives no federal funding or reimbursement for
abortions, as stipulated by federal law.
The federal funding it receives is primarily through
reimbursement via Medicaid and the Title X Family Planning grant
program for its care for low-income patients.
Abortion opponents said Republican leaders had promised for
years to end federal reimbursement for Planned Parenthood, and
that voters would continue to hold them to this. Before winning
the presidential election in November, Trump had also promised
to defund Planned Parenthood, and fought to get the healthcare
bill passed.
"I'm confident the Republicans in Congress and the president
will move ahead and defund Planned Parenthood," said Joe Pojman,
executive director of the anti-abortion Texas Alliance for Life.
The issue "is so dear to the electorate who put the
Republicans and president in office," he said after the bill was
pulled.
On the other side of the issue, Georges Benjamin, the
American Public Health Association's executive director,
welcomed the withdrawal of the legislation, and said the renewed
public attention on Planned Parenthood may make future efforts
to limit its funding more difficult.
"I think in many ways it's going to be harder for them to go
after Planned Parenthood, not that they won't," he said in a
telephone interview.
"I hope people recognize that Planned Parenthood did more
than abortions, that they recognize it has a broader portfolio,"
he said, referring to services such as cancer screenings
provided by the organization.
PUBLIC SUPPORT
The proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA) would have
repealed many parts of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known
as Obamacare, which Democratic President Barack Obama signed
into law in 2010.
Charbonneau and other Planned Parenthood officials pointed
to a widespread outpouring of public opposition to AHCA as one
of the reasons that its moderate Republican backers could not
reach a compromise with members of the conservative Freedom
Caucus, who demanded a complete evisceration of Obamacare.
"The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very
pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue
if they stop this plan!" Trump wrote in a message on Twitter on
Friday morning.
Public opinion polls found the AHCA bill was unpopular among
Americans, including Republican voters, and that there was broad
public support for funding some of Planned Parenthood's work. In
a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted last month, almost half of 5,459
American adults surveyed said Planned Parenthood should receive
federal funding; about a third said they should not.
Even so, about 70 percent of those people said Planned
Parenthood should get the money when they were asked about
specific services such as free cancer screenings, contraception
and prenatal care. Women were significantly more likely than men
to think the organization deserved funding.
The Planned Parenthood Federation of America had described
the Republicans' proposed law as containing a "long list of
anti-women's health provisions" in a statement earlier this
week. The federation's president, Cecile Richards, cheered its
withdrawal on Friday.
The organization said that 2.5 million men, women and
children rely on Planned Parenthood for cancer screenings,
medical testing, contraception, abortions and other healthcare
services each year at around 700 health centers around the
country.
The warnings were echoed by two dozen national public health
organizations, including the American Public Health Association,
the American Nurses Association and the American College of
Nurse-Midwives, in a letter to U.S. lawmakers in February. They
argued that in some parts of the country, particularly rural
areas, Planned Parenthood was the only nearby provider of health
services.
