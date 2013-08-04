By Caren Bohan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 4 Influential Republican
congressman Paul Ryan disagreed on Sunday with the idea of using
the threat of a government shutdown as a means of trying to get
rid of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law known
as "Obamacare."
Ryan, chairman of the House Budget Committee and a former
vice presidential candidate, said he strongly backs the goal of
repealing Obamacare but added there were other, more effective
ways of achieving it than by refusing to approve any government
funding bill that includes money for the program.
"I think there's going to be a better strategy to actually
achieve our goal of ultimately delaying and ultimately replacing
Obamacare," the Wisconsin congressman told the CBS talk show
"Face the Nation."
Ryan said the shutdown strategy amounted to "swinging for
the fences" and wouldn't succeed in gutting Obamacare.
The Republican Party is divided over calls from some
conservatives to oppose any annual spending bills that include
money for Obamacare. That effort could get in the way of
lawmakers' ability to meet an Oct. 1 deadline to pass a funding
measure for the federal government. Without such a measure, many
government agencies would shut down.
Ryan, author of a Republican budget plan that calls for
steep cuts in domestic programs, is considered a possible
Republican presidential candidate for 2016.
Republicans have been on a quest to try to kill Obama's 2010
healthcare law, which is due to begin being implemented in
October. They argue that it will burden businesses with higher
costs and hurt job creation.
Several Republicans who are potential 2016 presidential
rivals to Ryan back the shutdown threat, including Texas Senator
Ted Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Kentucky Senator Rand
Paul. But other Republicans view the strategy as reckless and
say it's bound to fail.
Ryan said trying to use the annual spending bills as
leverage on Obamacare wouldn't work because it is an entitlement
program and most of the money for it is not subject to the
annual appropriations process.
Even if Republicans were to succeed in withholding so-called
"discretionary" spending for Obamacare, the law would live on,
Ryan said.
"Rather than sort of swinging for the fences and trying to
take this entire law out with discretionary spending, I think
there are more effective ways of achieving that goal. We think
that we can do better by delaying this law," he said.