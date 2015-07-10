WASHINGTON, July 9 Andy Slavitt, the acting
administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,
which oversees the Obamacare healthcare program, has been
nominated as head of the agency, the White House said on
Thursday.
Slavitt, who joined CMS last year to oversee the
once-troubled HealthCare.gov website, has been acting
administrator since March following the resignation of Marilyn
Tavenner as head of the agency that also manages the Medicare
and Medicaid government healthcare programs.
He was previously an executive at a government contractor
working on the HealthCare.gov site and a leader of the rescue
team that turned it around after a botched rollout.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Slavitt's
nomination would receive "thorough consideration" in the
Republican-led chamber.
But McConnell added: "It has long been clear that no one can
successfully manage a law as unworkable as Obamacare. The sole
focus of CMS should be to look out for our nation's seniors and
the many vulnerable Americans who use these programs, without
the distraction of Obamacare."
Families USA, a consumer health group that supports
Obamacare, welcomed the nomination, saying in a statement that
Slavitt "played a remarkably successful role in overseeing the
second open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act and
played a heroic role in the successful re-launch of
HealthCare.gov."
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of
health insurers, said Slavitt "has demonstrated the strong
leadership skills necessary to head the Centers for Medicare &
Medicaid Services."
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech)