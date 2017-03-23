WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. senators have been
informed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that a vote
on a Republican repeal and replacement of Obamacare might not be
held in the House of Representatives before Monday, according to
a senior Senate aide.
The House had hoped to vote on Thursday on the controversial
measure, but has lacked the votes for passage.
Meanwhile, another aide said House leaders might still try
to schedule a House floor vote very early Friday. House
Republicans are scheduled to meet in a closed-door meeting at 7
p.m. (2300 GMT) to assess the situation, according to an aide.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Rigby)