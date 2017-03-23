WASHINGTON, March 23 White House spokesman Sean
Spicer said on Thursday he believed the House of Representatives
was still on track to hold a vote on Thursday night on
healthcare legislation backed by President Donald Trump.
Spicer, at his daily news briefing, said Trump's meeting
with House Republican conservatives who make up the "Freedom
Caucus" was a "very positive step" and that Trump continues to
build support for the legislation.
"I expect it to climb hour by hour," Spicer said of support
for the Republican healthcare effort. He said drawing
conservative support while not alienating moderate lawmakers
remained part of a "balancing act."
