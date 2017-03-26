(Repeats story first published on Saturday)
By Letitia Stein
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., March 25 The day after
the flaming out of U.S. President Donald Trump's first major
legislative initiative, his supporters across America were
lashing out - at conservatives, at Democrats, at leaders of his
Republican Party in Congress.
Only Trump himself was spared their wrath.
Many voters who elected him appeared largely willing to give
him a pass on the collapse of his campaign promise to overhaul
the U.S. healthcare system, stressing his short time in office.
"Being a businessman, he'll not take 'no' for an answer,"
said Tony Nappi, a 71-year-old from Trinity, Florida, one of the
many disappointed Republicans on his weekend softball team.
"He'll get the job done."
Support for Trump appeared unflagging, from the playing
fields of a Republican stronghold in central Florida to the
small town diners of North Carolina, the suburbs of Arkansas and
the streets of working-class Staten Island in New York City.
Rebellion among members of his own party sealed the failure
of Trump's effort to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care
Act - known as Obamacare - the signature domestic policy
achievement of Democratic former President Barack Obama.
Despite casting himself on the campaign trail as “the
best dealmaker there is", Trump could not save the healthcare
bill yanked by Republican leaders in the House of
Representatives on Friday in an embarrassing turn of events for
them and Trump. Objections among Republican moderates and the
party's most conservative lawmakers left leaders short of the
votes needed for passage, with Democrats unified in opposition.
"He can't wave a magic wand," said Ramona Bourdo, 70, a
retired nurse, eating breakfast at a McDonald's in suburban
Little Rock, Arkansas. "I've not lost confidence in him."
Still, the barista at the Grind Cafe in Morganton, North
Carolina, who cannot afford his own insurance and remains on his
parents' plan, felt Trump shared responsibility in the debacle.
"I think it's partially his fault," said Joel Martin, a
21-year-old Republican and Trump supporter. "I don't think he
has enough personal knowledge to do what he needs to do to get a
healthcare bill through Congress."
His hometown, population 17,000, sits within the heavily
rural congressional district of Representative Mark Meadows, a
North Carolina Republican whose opposition as the head of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus helped sink the bill.
Sharing in the frustration of loyal Republicans was
82-year-old Jeanette Madison, a registered independent in the
New York City borough of Staten Island, who voted for Trump.
"I blame the Democrats and Republicans in Congress. They are
a bunch of bastards. I'm just fed up," she said, apologizing for
colorful language as she walked her dog down a city street.
LESSONS TO LEARN
In Florida's Pasco County, where Trump's
stronger-than-expected showing helped to seal his victory in the
largest U.S. battleground state, some fans seized on the silver
lining.
Neighbors Patti Niehaus, a Democrat, and Margie Hahne, a
Republican, agreed that Trump may have needed last week's crash
course in governing, having never before held elected office.
"You can't just go and tell people what to do like he's used
to doing," said Hahne, 74. "Trump's got to learn a lot."
Bridging Tampa's booming suburbs and still rural parts of
central Florida, Pasco County lies in a politically decisive
swing region of the state along the Interstate 4 highway
corridor linking Tampa and Orlando.
Trump won 58.4 percent of the vote in the mostly white,
working- and middle-class county, surpassing the past two
Republican presidential candidates by tens of thousands of
votes.
His pledge to end Obamacare helped to sway Kelle DeGroat, a
37-year-old nurse, a Republican who is open to other parties.
"I thought there was a good plan the way he talked," said
DeGroat, still confident in Trump's ability to make reform
happen. "I was shocked that it didn't pass."
Other Republicans applauded their leaders for returning to
the drawing board, with polls showing the derailed healthcare
plan to be unpopular following predictions that it would
jeopardize or increase the cost of insurance for millions.
Lisa Collins, a 53-year-old teacher with two adult children
benefiting from Obamacare, for the first time started calling
the region's elected representatives to voice her opposition.
"This is a success that the party listened," said Collins, a
Republican who did not support Trump. "To me, that's amazing.
They represented the average normal guy, the small guy."
