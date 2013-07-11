* 4th Circuit upholds employer mandate
* Court finds no violation of religious liberty
* Liberty University plans appeal to U.S. Supreme Court
(Adds comments, details from decision, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
July 11 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday
rejected a Christian university's challenge to President Barack
Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul, which the school said
unconstitutionally imposes costly burdens on large employers and
infringes religious liberty.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia,
rejected Liberty University's argument that the law violated the
constitution's Commerce Clause by forcing large employers to
provide health insurance to full-time workers and violated First
Amendment religious protections by subsidizing abortions.
The 3-0 panel decision addressed issues that the U.S.
Supreme Court did not take up in June 2012, when by a 5-4 vote
it upheld most of the healthcare law known as "Obamacare."
In that case, the court upheld the individual mandate
requiring people to buy insurance or pay a tax. It said the
mandate was a valid exercise of Congress' taxing power, though
it exceeded Congress' power under the Commerce Clause.
Mathew Staver, the dean of Liberty's law school, said in a
phone interview that the university plans to appeal the decision
to the Supreme Court this month.
"It goes against the principle that the Supreme Court laid
down that Congress cannot force individuals to buy an unwanted
product," he said. "We believe the same principle applies to
employers. If we win on the employer mandate, then the mandate
would be gone for religious and non-religious employers."
The U.S. Department of Justice, which defended the law at
the 4th Circuit, was not immediately available for comment.
Dozens of groups and individuals supported either Liberty or
the federal government during the appeals process.
Liberty, based in Lynchburg, Virginia, was founded by the
late U.S. evangelist Jerry Falwell. It had filed its lawsuit
shortly after Obama signed the healthcare law in 2010.
EMPLOYER MANDATE NOT A "MONSTER"
In its decision, the 4th Circuit said the employer mandate
does not require employers to buy a product they do not want,
saying that employers are free to and often do self-insure.
It also said Congress had a rational basis for the mandate
because it substantially affects how easily workers can move
from state to state. The court also rejected the argument that
the mandate imposes a penalty rather than a tax.
"The employer mandate is no monster; rather, it is simply
another example of Congress's longstanding authority to regulate
employee compensation offered and paid for by employers in
interstate commerce," the panel said.
In finding that the law did not violate the right to freely
exercise religion, the 4th Circuit said the law let individuals
and employers use plans that do not cover abortion services
except in cases of rape or incest or to protect a mother's life.
Circuit Judges Diana Gribbon Motz, Andre Davis and James
Wynn, all appointed by Democratic presidents, co-wrote the
decision. Most federal appeals court decisions are written by
one judge or are unsigned.
"It is unusual," Staver said. "I think there was tension
among the panel in terms of the direction it wanted to go, and
it needed a joint decision to get a consensus."
The 4th Circuit had in 2011 dismissed Liberty's case, saying
it lacked jurisdiction, but was ordered by the Supreme Court to
revisit the matter.
Before the Supreme Court sent the case back, the Obama
administration said Liberty's lawsuit lacked merit, but that it
had no objection to letting the appeals court consider it.
Obamacare has spawned many other lawsuits. More than 60
oppose a requirement that employers provide birth control
coverage, according to the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a
nonprofit law firm.
The case is Liberty University Inc et al v. Lew et al, 4th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 10-2347.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao and Jim Loney)