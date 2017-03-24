U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) waves to tourists after the House voted on a procedural measure to move ahead with health care legislation to repeal Obamacare at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump was being briefed on Friday by House Speaker Paul Ryan about the status of voting on the Republican bill to replace Obamacare, the White House said amid signs the measure might not have enough support to pass.

"The president ... had Speaker Ryan come up here and visit with him to update him on the bill," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing. "They are continuing to discuss the way forward on this. The speaker is updating him on these efforts."

Spicer said the vote was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT/1930 GMT and he downplayed the prospects that a loss might undermine Trump's effort to push tax reform through the U.S. Congress.

