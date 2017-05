WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan made a trip to the White House on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump as the healthcare legislation was being hotly debated on Capitol Hill, its fate uncertain.

A White House official said Ryan and Trump would discuss Republican efforts to get enough votes to secure passage of the bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)