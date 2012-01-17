An advertisement to fight obesity created on behalf of the New York City Department of Health is shown in this undated handout. The disturbing image of an amputee sitting near cups of soda has been plastered in city subways, part of a series of ads aimed at shocking people... REUTERS/New York City Department of Health/Handout

(Reuters Health) - The number of children and adults in the United States who are obese has remained steady over the last few years, researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

In two separate reports, the researchers found that in 2009 and 2010, about one in three adults and one in six kids and teens were obese. The rates represented no change from 2007 and 2008 figures, and only a slight increase from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"I'm not very surprised, but I think this is a kind of encouraging finding, given all the efforts we have been making," said Dr. Youfa Wang, head of the Johns Hopkins Global Center for Childhood Obesity in Baltimore, who was not involved in the new reports.

"The general public for sure nowadays has become more aware of the health consequences of obesity, and industry has been heavily influenced by all the efforts," Wang told Reuters Health.

With the rates of overweight and obese Americans increasing throughout the 1980s and 1990s, some researchers projected those trends would continue into the next century and that type 2 diabetes, a disease that is generally related to diet and lifestyle, and heart disease risks would rise with them.

The most recent obesity data come from two nationally-representative studies of about 6,000 adults and 4,000 children and teens who had their heights and weights measured in a mobile exam center in 2009 and 2010.

From that data, researchers calculated each person's body mass index, or BMI - a ratio of weight to height. A BMI of 30 or over - equal to a 5-foot, 6-inch (1.67-meter) adult weighing 186 pounds (84 kg) is considered obese.

Cynthia Ogden from the CDC, a federal agency, and her colleagues found that between 35 and 36 percent of those tested were obese. While obesity rates in men were similar across races, that wasn't the case in women: 32 percent of white women were obese, versus almost 59 percent of black women.

Compared to data from 1999 to 2000, the numbers represented a less than one percent annual increase in the rate of obesity among men and no net increase in women. The exceptions were black and Mexican-American women, who also had slightly higher obesity rates in 2009 and 2010 than a decade earlier.

Ogden said that the long-term results suggest rates of obesity in men have slowly caught up to rates in women. But, she added, there was no change in obesity rates in any demographic group compared to the data from 2007 to 2008.

Seventeen percent of kids and teens were obese, a rate that varied from 14 percent of white kids to almost a quarter of black kids. Overall rates were similar to those reported in 1999 and 2000 for girls, with a slight uptick in obesity among teen boys since then, Ogden and her colleagues reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"I think that you can be fairly comfortable in saying that even if there is an increase, it's small relative to the increases in the 1980s and 1990s," Ogden said.

She told Reuters Health that there's also evidence that obesity rates are leveling off in some countries in Europe and around the world.

(Editing by Paul Simao)