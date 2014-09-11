(Corrects paragraph 9 to say RS Investments, not RS
By Natalie Grover
Sept 10 A new diet pill Contrave got approval to
be sold in the United States on Wednesday, only the third
obesity treatment in more than a decade to win approval from the
Food and Drug Administration.
Made by Orexigen Therapeutics Inc, Contrave is a
combination of the antidepressant bupropion and Orexigen's
formulation of naltrexone, designed to prevent drug dependence.
(1.usa.gov/1wguwo4)
The company did not say when the pill would become available
or how much it would cost.
The FDA in June had delayed its decision on the drug by
three months due to concerns about adequate warnings on the
packaging.
Because Contrave contains an antidepressant, it will carry a
warning about increased risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
Contrave joins Vivus Inc's Qsymia and Arena
Pharmaceuticals Inc's Belviq, both approved in 2012, in
the battle to be the treatment of choice and at least one
analyst expects the new entrant's sales to top that of its
rivals by 2016.
The two existing treatments were billed as potential
blockbusters but have had lukewarm sales, hurt by bungled
launches and marketing strategies, as well as adverse effects
ranging from depression to heart risks.
The drugs also face reimbursement challenges. Government and
private health insurers are reluctant to cover Belviq and
Qsymia, unconvinced of their long-term efficacy and given that
patients often drop out of the treatment.
"For all the obesity drugs that are out there, only 30 to 40
percent of the health maintenance organizations pay for obesity
coverage," said Daniel Lang, co-portfolio manager at RS
Investments, which holds a stake in Orexigen.
"That speaks to the relative apathy towards obesity as a
serious condition."
Still, Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Andrews expects
Contrave's U.S. sales to eclipse that of Belviq and Qsymia by
2016.
Contrave sales are expected to be about $200 million in
2016, slightly higher than Belviq's $180 million and well ahead
of Qsymia's $150 million, said Andrews, who covers all three
companies.
Arena reported Belviq sales of $5.7 million in 2013, with
$5.3 million of that attributable to its partner Eisai Co
. Qsymia' sales were $23.7 million.
Reimbursements will remain a challenge for the foreseeable
future until insurers are convinced they can be justified even
without improvements in cardiovascular health.
"If these obesity cardiovascular outcomes trials do show
that they reduce heart attacks, or hospitalizations, then ...
the market would be reignited," said Lang, a trained
cardiologist.
Orexigen's Contrave, slated to enter Europe before both
Qsymia and Belviq, is licensed in North America to Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co.
It will be marketed by a 900-strong sales force, compared
with Arena and partner Eisai Co's 600 and Vivus' even
smaller sales force.
Historically, weight loss drug developer's have met with
regulatory ire, as debilitating side effects associated with
their pills led to their forced removal.
Among these are the notorious "fen-phen" combination that
was pulled out in 1997 due to heart valve problems and Sanofi
SA's Acomplia, taken off the market in 2008.
Trading in Orexigen shares was halted after market closed.
Nasdaq stated the reason was pending news. The company plans to
hold a conference call on Thursday.
The shares closed up 0.85 percent at $5.90 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
