* Study involved low-income moms; many were obese
* 1 in 7 low-income preschool children are obese-CDC
* Findings suggest ways doctors could intervene
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, May 7 Mothers of overweight toddlers
often mistakenly think their children are normal weight, and
mothers of underweight toddlers often wish they were plumper,
U.S. researchers said on Monday.
The findings, based on a study of poor women in Baltimore,
suggest that U.S. mothers often do not have a realistic idea of
their offspring's weight, and many still cling to the notion
that a chubby child is healthy child.
"A long time ago, it was O.K. to value a chubby baby when
kids were underweight and we had potato famines and what not. It
was a sign you're doing well for yourself," said Erin Hager of
the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
"But that is not how it is today in the United States," said
Hager, whose study appears in the journal Archives of Pediatrics
& Adolescent Medicine.
Hager works with low-income mothers in clinics in the
Baltimore area to find ways to help prevent obesity, a condition
that now affects about 17 percent, or 12.5 million, American
children and adolescents ages 2 through 19.
Poor children are hit especially hard. As many as one in
seven low income preschool-age children are considered obese,
according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The researchers wanted to get an idea of how moms see their
children, and how that might affect they way they feed them.
For the study, they used a cartoon drawing of seven diaper-clad
toddlers arranged in a row from underweight to obese.
They enrolled some 280 women aged 18 to 46 in the study, 72
percent of whom were overweight or obese themselves. And they
asked the moms to point to the picture that best resembled the
height and weight of their own child.
The team already had information on the actual height and
weight of the children, and they compared it to the drawing
selections of the mothers.
Nearly 70 percent of mothers were wrong in assessing their
toddler's body size, and overweight mothers were the least
likely to get it right.
"Specifically, mothers of overweight toddlers consistently
tended to chose a silhouette that was smaller than their child's
true body size," Hager said.
A TEMPTATION TO OVERFEED
The team also asked the mothers to choose a picture they
would most like their children to look like.
Most of the mothers - 71.5 percent - were very satisfied
with their toddlers' body size, and mothers of overweight
toddlers were the most satisfied, the researchers found.
Among the moms who were dissatisfied, the team found more
than 20 percent of mothers of healthy weight toddlers and many
of the mothers of the overweight toddlers wanted their kids to
be bigger, Hager said.
"That suggests we may have a lot of parents who are trying
to fatten up their babies," said Dr. Eliana Perrin of the
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine,
who wrote a commentary on the research in the same journal.
Doctors say the obesity epidemic may be eroding a general
impression among the public of what healthy looks like in a
toddler, and that suggests pediatricians need to be much more
candid with parents about their child's weight.
The concern among scientists is that children's eating
habits are shaped when they are very young, said Dr. Stephen
Cook, a member of the Executive Committee of the Section on
Obesity for the American Academy of Pediatrics and associate
professor of pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical
Center.
"Kids who gain weight as toddlers tend to hold onto weight
longer and tend to be overweight and obese in adolescence and
adulthood," said Cook, who conducted a similar study in older
children.
The CDC estimates that nearly one quarter of the 4 million
births each year in the United States involve obese women.
Obesity raises the risk for diabetes, hypertension, heart
disease, osteoarthritis, stroke, gallbladder disease, sleep
apnea, respiratory problems and even some cancers.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Jackie Frank)