Dec 13 Marjorie Lord, a stage, film and television actress perhaps best known for playing opposite Danny Thomas in the 1950s and 1960s sitcom "Make Room for Daddy," has died at age 97, according to her website.

Lord died on Nov. 28 but her death was announced this weekend by her family on the website marjorielord.com. She died at her home in Beverly Hills, California, according to an obituary on the website.

Lord was born in San Francisco in 1918, moved to New York with her family at age 15, and made her debut on Broadway in 1936 at age 18 in the production of "The Old Maid," according to the obituary.

Lord signed a contract with RKO Studios and appeared in the 1937 films "Border Cafe" and "Forty Naughty Girls" to launch her movie career, the obituary said.

She married actor John Archer in 1941.

Their daughter, Anne Archer, is an actress who was nominated for an Oscar for a supporting role in the 1987 film "Fatal Attraction."

Lord played Kathy Williams, wife of the Danny Thomas character Danny Williams in "Make Room for Daddy" show between 1957 and 1964. She played the same role in "Make Room for Granddaddy" during its one and only season in 1970-71.

Lord is survived by her daughter, as well as her son Gregg Archer and five grandchildren, the family website said.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Alan Crosby)