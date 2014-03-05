March 4 Dr. Sherwin Nuland, the author of the
bestseller "How We Die," which talks candidly about how life
ends in disease and old age, has died at the age of 83, his
daughter said on Tuesday.
Nuland died Monday of prostate cancer at his home in Hamden,
Connecticut, his daughter Amelia Nuland confirmed by telephone.
Nuland was a professor at the Yale School of Medicine, where
he had received his medical degree in 1955, according to the
university's website.
Nuland won the National Book Award for "How We Die:
Reflections on Life's Final Chapter" in 1994. It was a finalist
for the Pulitzer Prize.
The book was aimed at demythologizing death through accounts
of how people die through old age, cancer, heart disease and
other causes. Nuland was critical of doctors who prolong life
unnecessarily, to the detriment of their patients' dignity and
well-being.
"For those who die and those who love them, a realistic
expectation is the surest path to tranquility," Nuland wrote.
Other books by Nuland include "Doctors: The Biography of
Medicine" in 1988, "Medicine: The Art of Healing" in 1992, and
"The Wisdom of the Body" in 1997.
Nuland's column, "The Uncertain Art," appeared regularly in
the American Scholar.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)