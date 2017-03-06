By Pete Schroeder
NEW YORK, March 6 A top U.S. banking regulator
is plowing ahead with a plan to grant special banking charters
to online lenders and other financial technology companies,
despite criticism that the charters would usurp power from
states.
Thomas Curry, the comptroller of the currency, told an
industry conference on Monday that his office plans to publish
details on how fintech companies could apply for the special
licenses.
In comment letters filed with the OCC, industry groups and
state attorneys general have argued that the federal agency
lacks the statutory authority to enter into this arena, and it
could end up superseding state laws aimed at protecting
consumers.
Curry, in his remarks to the LendIt fintech conference being
held in New York this week, maintained that receiving a special
charter would be no “ticket to light-touch supervision" and said
that many state laws regarding anti-discrimination, fair lending
and debt collection would remain in effect for fintech firms
receiving an OCC charter.
He said the OCC would not grant a charter to any company
that offers products or services “with predatory or abusive
features.”
In December, the OCC broke new ground by announcing it would
explore granting federal charters to fintech companies, as
special purpose national banks.
He said the OCC regularly deals with banks and service
providers that have explored new uses of technology to provide
their services. Considering granting special charters to fintech
companies is no different, he argued.
