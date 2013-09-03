(Corrects fifth paragraph to show that defendants who accepted
prosecutors' offer to dismiss the charges if they were not
arrested for six months did not plead guilty.)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Aug 31 Occupy Wall Street protesters
who once vowed to "occupy" the courts by challenging their
arrests on minor violations have since been defeated by the slow
pace of justice, with many forgoing trial.
As Occupy's two-year anniversary approaches on Sept. 17, the
movement that once captivated national attention has largely
faded.
Hundreds of protesters campaigning against economic
inequality set up a makeshift encampment in a downtown Manhattan
park, inspiring dozens of similar sites across the country.
Police eventually cleared the New York City park in a late-night
raid.
More than 2,600 arrests were made in Manhattan in connection
with Occupy, including 700 on the Brooklyn Bridge on Oct. 1.
Approximately half of all defendants accepted offers from
the Manhattan District Attorney's office to dismiss the charges
if they avoided arrest for six months. Hundreds more took plea
deals. Overall, fewer than 70 cases reached trial, less than 3
percent of the total; 53 resulted in convictions.
Sixteen cases remained as of August, according to statistics
tracked by the district attorney's office.
Many defendants found it too onerous to return time and
again for court dates at the overburdened New York City Criminal
Court, which handles hundreds of thousands cases a year, even
when they felt their arrests were illegitimate, said Martin
Stolar, a National Lawyers Guild attorney who handled hundreds
of cases.
"What is the best use of your time?" Stolar said he asked
several clients. "Is it coming to court and fighting the case,
or is it moving on and continuing to do the political work that
led you to the Occupy movement in the first place?"
For nearly two years after her arrest on the Brooklyn Bridge
during an Occupy Wall Street march, Karina Garcia refused to
accept a plea deal.
At her ninth court appearance in June, tears came to her
eyes after the judge told her to come back again in two months.
Finally, the judge ruled earlier this month that prosecutors had
taken too long to bring her to trial and threw out her case.
"I was like, is this really happening? Is it finally over?"
said Garcia, a schoolteacher at the time of her arrest. "It's
been a very punitive process."
The vast majority of arrested protesters were charged with
minor infractions, such as disorderly conduct or blocking
vehicular traffic.
At the time, many protesters said they would fight the
charges and press for trials. Court officials designated a
special courtroom, and the Manhattan District Attorney's office
assigned a team of prosecutors.
Some of the few cases that still endure have lasted more
than 10 times as long as the encampment did.
"It's been a much slower process than I ever imagined," said
Justin Adkins, 35, who traveled several hours from Williamstown,
Massachusetts, to 10 court appearances before his case was also
tossed out for speedy trial violations.
FLOOD OF CASES
As Garcia, Adkins and hundreds of other protesters were
getting arrested on the Brooklyn Bridge, Assistant District
Attorney Nitin Savur's Blackberry began buzzing.
A week earlier, police had arrested nearly 100 people during
an Occupy demonstration in Union Square, and prosecutors knew
they could soon have a flood of cases.
"We started realizing, this is not going to be one or two
arrests each day," said Savur, the deputy chief for the office's
trial division.
Savur and other senior prosecutors decided to appoint an
experienced assistant, Michele Bayer, as "protest supervisor"
and assigned two assistants to handle all Occupy-related cases.
The model proved successful, Savur said, enough that the
office has designated a protest supervisor for other large-scale
events, such as city parades, that could result in mass arrests.
Overall, judges dismissed only a handful of cases for speedy
trial reasons.
Still, the Occupy cases inched along, sometimes delayed for
months at a time, a pace that defense lawyers said was common at
Manhattan Criminal Court.
The grind that confronts criminal defendants was a
revelation for Occupy defendants, many of whom were white,
first-time offenders.
"People with very little experience with the criminal
justice system see how it works, and they're astounded," said
Stolar, the defense lawyer.
The Occupy cases included many defendants who were initially
reluctant to accept deals. In addition, cases that involve
defendants in jail are given priority, pushing Occupy cases
further back in line.
Occupy cases typically involved lengthy pre-trial
proceedings as defense lawyers argued their clients were simply
exercising their right to free expression.
"These are not your run-of-the-mill,
drinking-a-beer-on-the-sidewalk cases," said Justin Barry, the
chief clerk for New York City Criminal Court. "These defendants
had issues they wanted to bring up with the judge, and that
takes time."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Andrew Hay)