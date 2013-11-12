Nov 12 An Occupy Wall Street spin-off group has
bought up $14.7 million worth of Americans' personal medical
debt and forgiven it over the last year as part of its Rolling
Jubilee project, the group announced Monday.
The Rolling Jubilee project, organized by Occupy Wall
Street's Strike Debt group, has so far spent $400,000 to buy the
debt, in the process relieving 2,693 people of the money they
owed for medical services Occupy thinks should be free.
"Think of it as a bailout of the 99 percent by the 99
percent," a post on the Rolling Jubilee project's website said.
The project, which launched on Nov. 15, 2012, raises money
through small, individual contributions, and then uses that
money to purchase distressed and defaulted debt from the
lenders, who in this case are hospitals or medical groups.
The lenders are willing to sell it very cheaply, often for
less than five cents on the dollar, because they think there is
little chance they will be able to collect.
Andrew Ross, a member of Occupy's Strike Debt group and a
professor at New York University, said the group was able to buy
debt at a 50-to-1 ratio.
The group receives almost no information about the people
whose debt they buy - only an address, Ross said. The group
mails a letter to each address explaining the project and that
the person's debt has been "canceled," Ross said.
The group does not work directly with debtors.
"One person wrote back and said that he had gone through
periods of being homeless and he was trying to get back on his
feet," Ross said, calling the elimination of debt a huge relief.
Ross said the group has $200,000 left to spend, and they
hope to target student loan debt next.
