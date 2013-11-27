NEW YORK Nov 27 A federal judge allowed claims
of excessive force filed by two Occupy Wall Street protesters
against New York police officers to move forward on Wednesday,
but threw out their claims of false arrest.
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote also dismissed all claims
against New York City, finding that Heather Carpenter and her
fiancé, Julio Jose Jimenez-Artunduaga, failed to show that the
alleged excessive force reflected an "official policy" of the
police department.
The lawsuit stems from an Oct. 15, 2011, incident at a
Citibank branch in downtown Manhattan at the height of the
Occupy movement, which arose to protest economic inequality.
Carpenter and Jimenez marched to the bank with a group of
protesters. While some protesters staged a "teach-in" inside the
branch, discussing negative experiences with big banks, Jimenez
videotaped the proceeding.
Carpenter, meanwhile, went to a teller to close her account
as part of the demonstration.
After bank employees asked protesters to leave, police
officers closed the doors and arrested protesters who remained
inside for trespassing.
Carpenter was permitted to leave the bank after showing her
receipt but was subsequently arrested outside when an undercover
officer told a supervisor that she was one of the protesters.
Jimenez, who had already left the bank but remained outside
to watch, was also arrested.
In a lawsuit filed in 2011, Carpenter and Jimenez claimed
they were victims of false arrest and had been handled roughly
without justification, naming the city and several police
sergeants and chiefs as defendants.
Cote rejected the false arrest claims, saying the officers
had probable cause to arrest both Jimenez and Carpenter based on
their presence with a group of protesters, even though Carpenter
claimed she was merely there as an observer and a customer.
"Closing a bank account is, of course, lawful activity,"
Cote wrote. However, she said officers could reasonably conclude
that by closing her account, she was engaging in protest
activity in defiance of the bank's employees.
Ronald Kuby, the attorney for Carpenter and Jimenez, said he
was gratified the excessive force claims would move ahead but
said Cote's analysis of Carpenter's actions was "perplexing,"
saying the judge was "criminalizing the act of closing your bank
account if you do it as part of a protest."
"We agree with the Court's decision regarding the City's
liability and false arrest," Andrew Lucas, a lawyer for the
city, said in a statement.