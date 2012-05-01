* Organized labor rejects call for general strike
* Protests in Chicago, San Francisco
* New York police report white powder found in mail
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, May 1 Occupy Wall Street sought to
breathe fresh life into the movement that sparked a wave of
nationwide protests against economic injustice eight months ago
with May Day events across the United States on Tuesday and a
call for a general strike that went unheeded.
By mid-morning May 1, about 500 activists had gathered at
Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for a "pop-up encampment"
emblematic of the movement's early days in lower Manhattan's
Zuccotti Park near the Wall Street financial district.
On the Williamsburg Bridge, linking Brooklyn and Manhattan,
about 350 demonstrators marched on the pedestrian crossing with
signs reading "Capitalism Kills Fun" and "Strike!" Several dozen
police accompanied them on foot and on scooters.
In San Francisco, the May Day protests began early on Monday
night, when a group of demonstrators walking through the city's
Mission District smashed windows and splashed paint on buildings
and vehicles near a police sub-station, said police spokesman
Sergeant Daryl Fong. Officers arrested one of the protesters.
Occupy Chicago protesters, shadowed by police, gathered
outside Bank of America branches, raising a large "Chicago
Spring" banner and chanting "Banks got bailed out, we got sold
out."
Police blocked a State Street bank entrance, and banks in
Chicago's banking center on LaSalle Street prepared for
protesters by posting extra guards and closing some entrances.
Other plans for May Day included a march with organized
labor starting from New York City's Union Square in the
afternoon. In Washington, there were plans to march to the White
House.
A text message broadcast late Monday from an Occupy Wall
Street address said: "All civilians stand by for GENERAL STRIKE
at 08:00. No Work, School, or Shopping. All out in the streets!"
Labor unions rejected pleas for a general strike.
Police in New York declined to say if any unusual security
precautions were planned but the city's financial community was
making preparations. At the Deutsche Bank building in
lower Manhattan, the atrium used for much of the winter as an
Occupy meeting spot was closed to the public.
Directly across the street from Bryant Park at the Bank of
America tower, about a dozen police blocked access to
the building. One person was arrested in the middle of 6th
Avenue in front of the skyscraper.
They also targeted the headquarters of Rupert Murdoch's
NewsCorp with a group chanting "Fox News: Pay your
share!" and demanding Murdoch's arrest.
"The Wall Street fat cats are unfairly gaming the system in
a way that makes the common man upset," said Bradley Shields,
56, a freelance travel photographer visiting from Honolulu.
New York police reported 10 instances of white powder being
mailed to financial institutions and City Hall on Monday and
Tuesday in which a harmless substance was sent along with a note
saying, "Happy May Day ... This is a reminder you are not in
control."
TARGET: U.S. FINANCIAL POLICIES
Inspired by the pro-democracy Arab Spring, the Wall Street
protesters last year targeted U.S. financial policies they
blamed for the yawning income gap between rich and poor -
between what they called the 1 percent and the 99 percent.
"We have to show the 1 percent what democracy looks like,"
said Joycelyn Gill-Campbell, an outreach coordinator with
Domestic Workers United. "The domestic workers take care of
their children, their homes, and they're treated like less than
human beings."
It was unclear whether the event would feed a resurgence of
Occupy after a winter hiatus.
In New York, the Occupy movement lost significant momentum
in November when a pre-dawn sweep broke up the encampment at
Zuccotti Park. Occupy protests in Oakland, California, in
January led to police firing tear gas into crowds of protesters
and more than 200 people were arrested.
Since last fall, when scores of demonstrators set up a vigil
in lower Manhattan's Zuccotti Park and Occupy boasted it had
$500,000 in the bank, donations have slowed to a point where
Occupy was left in a cash crunch earlier this year.
In recent weeks, small groups of New York protesters have
taken to camping out in different locations, including across
the street from the New York Stock Exchange.