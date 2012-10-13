Oct 12 One year after anti-Wall Street protests
began rocking the streets of Oakland, police said on Friday they
had fired or suspended 17 officers after the demonstrations led
to a record number of complaints against the department.
The Oakland Police Department came under intense scrutiny
for its handling of the Occupy Oakland protests, with a federal
judge in May calling for officials to deal with the backlog of
complaints over police abuse or face sanctions.
Oakland police received 1,127 complaints, most of them
stemming from three massive confrontations between police and
protesters over the course of the Occupy Wall Street protests,
according to a report by the department's Internal Affairs
Division.
In a given year, the department receives a total of roughly
1,000 use-of-force complaints, said City of Oakland spokeswoman
Karen Boyd.
Roughly a third of the use-of-force complaints occurred at a
demonstration where a former Marine and Iraq war veteran, Scott
Olsen, was critically injured after an Oakland police SWAT team
member fired a beanbag round that hit him in the head, according
to an independent report on the incident.
Protesters have said Olsen was hit by a tear gas canister
fired by police.
Forty officers have been disciplined by the department so
far, with two officers fired, 15 suspended and others receiving
a mix of written reprimands, more training and one demotion.
"We are managing a delicate balance between protecting the
first amendment rights of protesters, and protecting life and
property when small groups of protesters engage in vandalism and
violence," Oakland Police Chief Howard Jordan said in a written
statement.
An independent review of the events published in June
complimented Jordan for making improvements to the
problem-riddled police department his highest priority.
Oakland police officials announced in April that the
department was making significant changes to how it trains
officers to control large crowds following criticism of its
handling of the Occupy protests.
(Reporting by Mary Slosson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)