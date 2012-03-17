By Chris Francescani
| NEW YORK, March 17
NEW YORK, March 17 More than 200
protesters gathered on Saturday in New York's Zuccotti Park to
mark the six-month anniversary of the Occupy Wall Street
movement and clashed with police, resulting in several arrests
and three officers injured, officials said.
At least four people were arrested, according to organizers.
Police would not confirm the arrests but said three officers
suffered injuries. Police did not provide any details as to the
extent of the injuries.
Organizers vowed that Saturday's rally was the first of
several events planned to protest economic injustice.
Critics say the Occupy movement lacks demands and direction
and has lost momentum.
Protester Paul Sylvester, 24, of Massachusetts said he was
"thrilled" to be back at the park but said he hoped the movement
would begin to crystallize around specific goals.
"We need to be more concrete and specific," he said.
Inspired by the pro-democracy Arab Spring, protests at
Zuccotti Park near Wall Street, where demonstrators set up camp
in September, sparked a wave of protests in towns and cities
nationwide.
At the park on Saturday, street theater troupes performed
and guitar players led sing-alongs.
Some boisterous protesters marched through the streets of
New York's financial district, chanting "bankers are gangsters"
and cursing at police.
As they have in past marches, protesters led police on a
series of cat-and-mouse chases. Marchers at the front of the
crowd would suddenly turn down narrow side streets, startling
tourists and forcing police to send officers on motor scooters
to contain the crowd.
The movement has made headlines for its clashes with police,
but it has struggled to grow beyond the initial protest camps
that sustained it.
Its future has come into question as well due to a lack of
funds. A spokeswoman from the movement's accounting group said
it has about $20,000 for items such as transit fare, food and
materials and another $89,000 for bail money.
Liesbeth Rapp, 27, who was performing street theater about
economic injustice, said protesters are ready to make some
changes. "I think we've learned a lot about being strategically
and tactically smarter," she said. "We're learning to
decentralize, and to work in smaller groups."
Still many protesters found themselves arguing with one
another over their political views. One man wearing a large
white Native American head dress exchanged harsh words with a
woman who said she found it offensive.
"Symbols have meaning," she said, adding that she has Native
American friends who would be offended by his outfit.
"And I have friends who would be offended by your taking
offense," replied the man in the head dress.
Protesters camped in Zuccotti Park last fall were evicted
after two months.
(Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Todd Eastham)