LOS ANGELES Jan 17 "Octomom" Nadya Suleman, the
California single mother of 14 children including octuplets,
pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles on Friday to charges that she
lied about her income when filing for public assistance.
Suleman, who became a media sensation five years ago after
giving birth to octuplets conceived through in-vitro
fertilization, is accused of failing to report nearly $30,000 in
earnings after applying for welfare in January 2013.
Wearing a dark blazer and with her black hair in a bun, the
38-year-old Suleman stood beside her attorney in Los Angeles
County Superior Court as she entered her plea.
She has been charged with a single count of aid by
misrepresentation and two counts of perjury by false application
for aid.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has said
Suleman did not report earnings from personal appearances and
residuals from videos for the first six months of 2013.
She faces up to five years and eight months in prison if
convicted.
In 2009, Suleman initially received an outpouring of public
support as a single mother of newborn octuplets but was later
derided in the media when it was revealed she had undergone
fertility treatments when she already had six children.
Her children were only the second set of octuplets known to
have survived in the United States.
Since their birth, Suleman has struggled to make ends meet,
attempting a singing career and releasing a pornographic video.
In 2012, she entered rehab to treat anxiety and filed for
bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and
Gunna Dickson)