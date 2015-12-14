NEW YORK Dec 14 Wacky weather, animal antics
and outrageous human behavior made headlines in 2015, with
America's quirky tales ranging from a Florida man arrested for
landing a small helicopter on the U.S. Capitol grounds to a dog
named Trigger who shot his owner in Indiana.
While there were many tragic instances of gun violence in
2015 in the United States, with the highest gun ownership rate
in the world, firearms also played a leading role in the year's
oddest stories. A Colorado man was cited in April for muscling
his uncooperative computer into an alley and "killing" it with a
handgun. In Texas, meanwhile, a man shot an armadillo and was
wounded in the face by a bullet ricochet.
Another man's alcohol-fueled birthday celebration at a bar
in Oklahoma was so much fun that the birthday boy made it home
before noticing that he had been shot twice. In neighboring
Arkansas, a hungry dog known to enjoy illicit snacks including a
television remote, a lawn-mower gas filter and bras, feasted on
23 rounds of ammunition in May.
The hound named Trigger was simply stretching his legs
during an October waterfowl hunt when he stepped on his owner's
12-gauge shotgun and shot her in the foot.
In a more calculating move, a U.S. Postal Service mail
carrier piloted his one-man "gyro copter" onto U.S. Capitol
grounds in April in an effort to draw attention to campaign
finance reform - and instead drew police with handcuffs and the
bomb squad.
Further cracks in the federal armor were exposed in October
when a high-tech U.S. military blimp designed to detect missile
attacks became untethered, floating across state lines, knocking
out power to thousands and wreaking havoc over Pennsylvania.
SNOWPOCALYPSE
The weather was responsible for chaos in Boston, where 9
feet (2.8 meters) of snow fell last winter in a series of
record-breaking storms, causing roof collapses and extensive
school closures and paralyzing mass transit. An ugly reminder of
the mayhem lingered until July 14, when the last of a filthy
mountain made from cleared snow finally melted.
But balmy weather in recent weeks in Buffalo meant the
typically blizzardy western New York city broke a 116-year
record for no measurable snow this far into the season. By this
time last year, Buffalo was buried under nearly 7 feet (2.1 m)
of powder from a single storm.
On the political front, voters and local officials held
their own in terms of weirdness. In Arizona, a woman was
sentenced in May to 3-1/2 years for running over her husband
with the family car because he failed to vote in 2012. She was
upset that in his absence, the rest of the country re-elected
President Barack Obama.
Leadership of the tiny town of Dorset, Minnesota, meanwhile,
was handed to a 3-year-old boy from the current mayor, his
6-year-old brother. The experienced office holder's advice to
his successor?
"Be nice when you talk to people and don't say any poopy
talk."
SUCH A DEAL
Enterprising Americans who found a way to make a buck in
2015 included a Massachusetts man who offered people wanting to
see New England's colorful fall foliage the chance to stay at
home on the couch and instead receive a shipped bundle of leaves
for a mere $19.99.
The sale of a 100-acre (40-hectare) wooded compound in New
Hampshire was finalized in October, despite concerns the
property might be booby-trapped. Its previous owners, a couple
who rejected the federal government's authority to tax citizens,
had waged a nine-month standoff before federal agents posing as
pizza deliverymen got through to make an arrest.
Meanwhile, toymaker Hasbro Inc's sale of a plastic
toy hamster prompted a lawsuit filed in New Jersey in September
by Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner, who said the rodent
shares her name and her likeness in its complexion, eye shape
and eye makeup. The resemblance damaged her credibility as a
journalist, she said, and has caused her to suffer "substantial
commercial and emotional damages."
(Reporting from Reuters correspondents around the U.S.; Writing
by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone and Frances Kerry)