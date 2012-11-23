Nov 23 One of the men burned last week in an
explosion and fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico died
on Friday of his injuries, an official said, bringing the
confirmed death toll from the accident to two.
Avelino Tajonera, 49, a welder from the Philippines working
on the Black Elk Energy rig, died in a New Orleans hospital on
Friday morning, according to a statement from the Philippine
Ambassador to the United States. He died shortly after his wife
and three children arrived from Manila.
In the wake of the Nov. 16 accident, which killed one other
worker and left another missing, U.S. regulators ordered Black
Elk to take immediate steps to improve safety at its offshore
platforms.
The explosion and fire occurred when workers were welding a
pipe on the deck of West Delta Block 32 platform, which sits in
56 feet (17 meters) of water about 17 miles (27 km) south of
Grand Isle, Louisiana.
The accident evoked memories of the deadly 2010 Deepwater
Horizon disaster that killed 11 people and triggered the worst
oil spill in U.S. history.
A spokeswoman for Black Elk did not immediately return an
e-mail from Reuters requesting comment.