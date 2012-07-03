July 3 Ohio Governor John Kasich said on Tuesday the state ended fiscal 2012 on June 30 with a balanced budget and a $235 million deposit that boosted its rainy day fund to $482 million.

"In 18 months, Ohio went from an $8 billion shortfall and literally pennies in its savings account to a balanced budget and almost half a billion dollars saved up for a rainy day," the Republican governor said in a statement.

The $26.4 billion general fund budget is part of a two-year spending plan adopted last year.

Ohio's two-year budget for the fiscal biennium that began July 1, 2011 included funding cuts to school districts and local governments. The state also restructured some outstanding bonds to push debt service payments into future years and adopted changes to Medicaid, the state and federally funded healthcare program for the poor.

The fiscal 2012 budget was also aided by sales and personal income tax collections that came in over forecasted levels, resulting in nearly $400 million more of overall tax revenue than expected, according to the state's preliminary budget summary.

In March, Moody's Investors Service revised the outlook on Ohio's Aa1 general obligation rating to stable from negative due to the state's improved finances and the expectation it will continue to replenish reserve funds.

At that time, Kasich noted Ohio's ratings were just one notch below AAA with stable outlooks from all three major credit rating agencies for the first time since February 2007.