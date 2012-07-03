July 3 Ohio Governor John Kasich said on Tuesday
the state ended fiscal 2012 on June 30 with a balanced budget
and a $235 million deposit that boosted its rainy day fund to
$482 million.
"In 18 months, Ohio went from an $8 billion shortfall and
literally pennies in its savings account to a balanced budget
and almost half a billion dollars saved up for a rainy day," the
Republican governor said in a statement.
The $26.4 billion general fund budget is part of a two-year
spending plan adopted last year.
Ohio's two-year budget for the fiscal biennium that began
July 1, 2011 included funding cuts to school districts and local
governments. The state also restructured some outstanding bonds
to push debt service payments into future years and adopted
changes to Medicaid, the state and federally funded healthcare
program for the poor.
The fiscal 2012 budget was also aided by sales and personal
income tax collections that came in over forecasted levels,
resulting in nearly $400 million more of overall tax revenue
than expected, according to the state's preliminary budget
summary.
In March, Moody's Investors Service revised the outlook on
Ohio's Aa1 general obligation rating to stable from negative due
to the state's improved finances and the expectation it will
continue to replenish reserve funds.
At that time, Kasich noted Ohio's ratings were just one
notch below AAA with stable outlooks from all three major credit
rating agencies for the first time since February 2007.