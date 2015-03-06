By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND, March 6 The family of a Northeast
Ohio high school senior who died of a caffeine overdose last
year filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against several
companies including Amazon.com Inc, which shipped the
supplement.
The state court lawsuit contends Amazon and six apparently
related Arizona-based companies violated Ohio safety laws by
manufacturing, distributing or selling powdered caffeine.
Amazon declined to comment on the lawsuit. The other named
defendants could not be reached immediately for comment.
Logan Stiner, 18, died in May of a cardiac arrhythmia and
seizure due to acute caffeine toxicity shortly before he was set
to graduate from high school, Lorain County Coroner Dr. Stephen
Evans said. Bags of powdered caffeine were found in his room.
The lawsuit filed by Stiner's father says the companies
promoted, advertised, offered for sale and sold Hard Rhino pure
caffeine powder on Amazon. It also names as a defendant a
classmate who bought the powder and gave some to Stiner.
The lawsuit said Hard Rhino should have labeled the caffeine
powder as an over-the-counter stimulant and not as a "dietary
supplement" and inadequately warned of the difficulty in
differentiating a safe dose from a lethal one.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December warned of
the dangers of consuming powdered pure caffeine, which can have
the rough equivalent of 25 cups of coffee in a single teaspoon.
The Stiner family is asking for $25,000 in damages and has
started a petition asking the FDA to ban the powder. The FDA
regulates all forms of caffeine except pure powder form.
