CLEVELAND The Ohio woman dubbed "the cleaning fairy" by local media because she broke into a home and cleaned it without permission, was arrested on Tuesday after police found her shoveling snow from a driveway without the owner's consent, police said.

Police in Elyria, a city 30 miles southwest of Cleveland, arrested Susan Warren, 53, on an outstanding warrant stemming from the separate incident last year where she entered a suburban Cleveland home, did some light cleaning and left a note charging the owner $75.

She could face jail time for a probation violation but no charges have been brought for the unsolicited snow shoveling, an Elyria Police Department spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

Last November, Warren pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and trespassing in connection with the house cleaning incident in May.

According to Sherry Bush, the owner of the home, she called Warren to question if she had cleaned the wrong home by mistake and was told by Warren that there was no mistake, that she "does this all the time" and thought she was doing Bush a favor. Bush made the remarks on May 30 last year, in an interview on WKYC-TV in Cleveland.

Warren was arrested and given one year of probation. She violated the terms of her probation earlier this month, triggering the warrant for her arrest, according to Cuyahoga County Court records. The records did not specify what Warren did to violate the probation.

(Reporting By Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Carol Bishopric)