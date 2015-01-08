Jan 8 An Ohio bridal shop that temporarily
closed after it was visited by an Ebola-affected Texas nurse
announced on social media this week that it was closing down.
"I am sad to announce that Coming Attractions Bridal &
Formal is being forced to wind down its operations after thirty
years of service due to the devastating effect that recent
events have had on our business," said a message posted on the
Akron shop's Facebook page on Wednesday. "Despite our best
efforts, we simply have been unable to recover."
The shop reassured patrons that if they had a dress on order
or were planning on placing an order by the end of the month
that the shop would remain open until all existing orders are
completed.
A representative of the bridal shop reached by phone on
Thursday said the store would close probably in May, once all
orders are filled.
The store also plans a liquidation sale beginning on Friday.
Amber Vinson had gone to Ohio last October to plan for her
wedding before taking a return flight to Dallas where she was
diagnosed with the Ebola virus.
The Summit County Ohio medical director had advised people
who visited the bridal shop the afternoon Vinson was there to
contact health officials. The shop closed for several weeks and
brought in a cleaning company to sterilize dresses.
Vinson and her colleague Nina Pham were the first people to
contract Ebola in the United States.
Sierra Leone, the country worst affected by Ebola, reported
nearly 250 new confirmed cases in the past week, but the spread
of the virus there may be slowing, the World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Wednesday.
The epidemic has taken 8,235 lives out of 20,747 known cases
worldwide over the past year, the WHO said.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Kevin Murphy, editing by G
Crosse)