Jan 8 An Ohio bridal shop that temporarily closed after it was visited by an Ebola-affected Texas nurse announced on social media this week that it was closing down.

"I am sad to announce that Coming Attractions Bridal & Formal is being forced to wind down its operations after thirty years of service due to the devastating effect that recent events have had on our business," said a message posted on the Akron shop's Facebook page on Wednesday. "Despite our best efforts, we simply have been unable to recover."

The shop reassured patrons that if they had a dress on order or were planning on placing an order by the end of the month that the shop would remain open until all existing orders are completed.

A representative of the bridal shop reached by phone on Thursday said the store would close probably in May, once all orders are filled.

The store also plans a liquidation sale beginning on Friday.

Amber Vinson had gone to Ohio last October to plan for her wedding before taking a return flight to Dallas where she was diagnosed with the Ebola virus.

The Summit County Ohio medical director had advised people who visited the bridal shop the afternoon Vinson was there to contact health officials. The shop closed for several weeks and brought in a cleaning company to sterilize dresses.

Vinson and her colleague Nina Pham were the first people to contract Ebola in the United States.

Sierra Leone, the country worst affected by Ebola, reported nearly 250 new confirmed cases in the past week, but the spread of the virus there may be slowing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The epidemic has taken 8,235 lives out of 20,747 known cases worldwide over the past year, the WHO said. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Kevin Murphy, editing by G Crosse)