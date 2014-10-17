By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Oct 17 There are no signs that
leprosy diagnosed in an Ohio inmate had spread to other
prisoners or staff, and there is little risk that it has, prison
officials said on Friday.
The inmate, originally from Micronesia, a region of islands
in the Pacific Ocean, is being treated at Ohio State University
Wexner Medical Center in Columbus after tests determined on
Tuesday that he had leprosy, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation
and Correction spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said on Friday.
The chronic infection, also known as Hansen's disease, can
be treated with antibiotics.
Mary DiOrio, an epidemiologist with Ohio's Health
Department, said in a letter to prison officials that the inmate
posed little risk to others because only 5 percent of the
population is susceptible to the bacterium that causes the
disease.
The inmate has been housed in at least three Ohio prisons
since his incarceration in 2011, the Cleveland Plain Dealer
reporter.
Prison officials added that it is unlikely prison staff or
inmates have been infected since the disease is not acquired by
causal contact. Inmates who are identified as having had
prolonged, close contact with the inmate will receive detailed
clinical exams, officials said.
The leprosy diagnosis came the day before the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention announced that a Dallas-area
nurse diagnosed with Ebola had traveled to northeast Ohio and
had close contact with at least 16 people.
One person is in quarantine, the others are being closely
monitored, according to Ohio public health and CDC officials in
the state. None of those people are exhibiting signs of the
illness.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Eric
Beech)