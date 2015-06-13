June 12 Three weeks after reopening, Ohio-based
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has stopped production and closed
stores after finding listeria in its production facility again.
Jeni's stopped production earlier this week and would
temporarily close stores because it did not have enough ice
cream in stock, Chief Executive Officer John Lowe said on the
company's blog. (bit.ly/1FQbV5N)
The company does not yet have a timeline for when it would
resume production or reopen stores.
Jeni's in April had ceased sales and recalled products,
including ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream
sandwiches, after a random test resulted positive for the
potentially lethal bacteria.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious
infection and can be deadly for newborns, elderly people and
those with weak immune systems.
Jeni's on Friday said it has been investigating when and
where the bacteria might have entered the facility, but says all
ice cream served since its stores reopened on May 22 was safe
and free of listeria due to routine testing before ice cream was
shipped.
Texas-based ice cream maker Blue Bell Creameries, whose
reputation has been hit heavily by a listeria outbreak, last
month said it plans to lay off more than a third of its
employees and suspend operations at distribution centers in 10
states.
Blue Bell has also recalled all of its products from retail
stores citing risk of infection.
After the Blue Bell outbreak, there were 10 people confirmed
with listeriosis in four states, health officials said. Listeria
infection was thought to be a factor in the deaths of three
people at a Kansas hospital where Blue Bell products were
served.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)