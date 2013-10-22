By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Oct 22 Two of the three Cleveland
women who survived years of imprisonment after being kidnapped
by school bus driver Ariel Castro will collaborate on a book
about the ordeal with two Washington Post writers.
James Wooley, a lawyer for Amanda Berry, 27 and Gina
DeJesus, 23, said in a statement on Monday that the book will be
"a story, above all else, about human dignity and human
survival."
The third kidnap victim, Michelle Knight, 32, is planning an
appearance on the "Dr. Phil" syndicated TV program hosted by
celebrity counselor Phil McGraw. The interviews will air Nov. 4,
5 and 6, according to the show.
Berry, DeJesus and Knight, along with Berry's 6-year-old
daughter, managed to escape from Castro's run-down Cleveland
home last May after about a decade in captivity. The girl had
been fathered by Castro.
Their story captured worldwide attention and Castro was
found hanging in his prison cell in September, a month after
pleading guilty and being sentenced to life imprisonment.
Washington Post writer and Cleveland native Mary Jordan said
in a statement that she and her husband, Washington Post
colleague Kevin Sullivan, will work on the book with Berry and
DeJesus. Jordan and Sullivan won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for
international reporting for their articles on conditions in
Mexico's criminal justice system.
The lawyer Wooley said Berry and DeJesus were interested in
countering "inaccuracies" that have been told about them.
"Our clients have a strong desire for privacy, but it is a
reality that confronts them every day," Wooley's statement said.
"Gina, Amanda and their families have decided to take control
and are now interested in telling the story of what happened to
them."
Knight, the first woman kidnapped by Castro in 2002, had
been the only one of the three to testify at Castro's sentencing
after he had agreed to a life term to avoid a death sentence.
She said she was the "most hated" victim in the house and
suffered the most abuse at Castro's hands, according to a
statement from the "Dr. Phil" show.
"Michelle Knight's story of horror and courageous survival
almost defies description and has changed me like no other in 12
years of doing the show," Phil McGraw said in a statement. "Her
dark journey from victim to victor is beyond compelling."
(Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Grant McCool)