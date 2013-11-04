By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Nov 4 One of the three Cleveland
women who survived years of imprisonment after being kidnapped
by Ariel Castro gave details about her ordeal in a television
interview on Monday including being tied up and hung on the wall
like an ornament.
"He tied me up like a fish, an ornament on the wall. That's
the only way I can describe it," Michelle Knight, 32, told Phil
McGraw in a taping for his "Dr. Phil" syndicated TV program.
The interview in which Knight tells of her 11 years in
Castro's Cleveland home will be aired on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CBS television provided excerpts on Monday.
Knight was the first of the three women to be kidnapped by
the bus driver, followed by Amanda Berry, 27, in 2003 and Gina
DeJesus, 23, in 2004. The women escaped in May, along with
Berry's 6-year-old daughter, whom Castro had fathered.
Their story captured worldwide attention. Castro was found
hanging in his prison cell in September, a month after he
pleaded guilty to almost 1,000 charges of rape, kidnapping,
torture and aggravated murder and sentenced to life
imprisonment.
Knight said Castro promised her, "When I get two other girls
in the house, then I'll let you go."
The other two women are planning a book about their ordeal,
working with Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writers Mary
Jordan and Kevin Sullivan.
Knight had been the only one of the three to testify at
Castro's sentencing after he had agreed to a life term to avoid
a death sentence.
She said in the interview with the "Dr. Phil" show that she
was the "most hated" of the victims. At one point, she said she
picked a lock and tried to escape, and Castro told her, "Now
you're going to be punished."
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Editing
by Greg McCune and Leslie Gevirtz)