By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Nov 25 The Cleveland kidnapper's
longest-held survivor will write a memoir recounting her 11
years in captivity, a publishing company announced on Monday.
Michelle Knight, 32, the first of the three woman kidnapped
and held prisoner by Ariel Castro "will tell the full story of
her ordeal for the first time" in a book co-written with
Michelle Burford, who worked on the memoir by Olympic gold
medalist Gabby Douglas, according to Weinstein Books.
Knight's book is scheduled to be released in the spring of
2014.
The other two Castro kidnap victims, Amanda Berry, 27, and
Gina DeJesus, 23, previously announced they are working on a
book with Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Mary
Jordan and Kevin Sullivan. No date has been announced for the
release of that book.
The three women, and Berry's 6-year-old daughter fathered by
Castro, escaped from the house in May.
Castro pleaded guilty to nearly 1,000 counts, including
kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder for causing Knight to
miscarry by beating and starving her. He was sentenced to life
in prison, but was found hanged in his cell just one month into
his sentence.
Knight was the only one of Castro's victims to speak in
person at Castro's August sentence hearing and has given an
interview to television personality Phil McGraw, which was
broadcast earlier in November.
"I want to give every victim of violence a new outlook on
life," Knight said in a statement announcing the memoir. "We
shall define ourselves not as victims but as victors, and this
will lead us to peace."
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Andre
Grenon)