By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND May 6 One of three women freed a year
ago after more than a decade imprisoned in a Cleveland house
wrote in harrowing detail of beatings, rapes and torture at the
hands of her captor, Ariel Castro, and her need to forgive him
to move on from the ordeal.
"If I don't forgive him, then it'll be like he imprisoned me
twice," Michelle Knight said on the last page of a book released
on Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of their escape.
"Forgiveness is the only way I can truly reclaim my life,"
Knight said.
Knight, now 33, Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus fled Castro's
dilapidated house along with Berry's then 6-year-old
daughter, a girl fathered by Castro.
Castro pleaded guilty to hundreds of charges including
kidnapping, rape and murder for forcing Knight to miscarry. He
was sentenced to life without parole, plus 1,000 years, but
hanged himself in his cell in September.
In "Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, a Life Reclaimed,"
Knight talks about growing up a neglected and abused child,
living as a homeless teen, becoming a single mother and then her
abduction by Castro in 2002.
Knight recounted being chained up, beaten, raped and
mentally tortured for years by Castro, who pointed to
high-profile searches by the families of co-prisoners Berry and
DeJesus as proof that no one cared about her.
Those words bit into her, she wrote. "Even if I escape from
this bastard, I often thought, what kind of life will be waiting
for me in the real world? After this mess is over, who will
really be there to love me?"
Knight, who is changing her name to Lillian Rose Lee,
referred to Castro only as "dude" throughout the book, but wrote
that she cried after hearing about his suicide.
Dr. Frank Ochberg, an expert on post-traumatic stress, said
in an interview that many survivors experience traumatic bonding
with their abusers.
After feeling invisible most of her life, Knight wrote, she
has been overwhelmed by the attention she has received and does
not know how to answer people when they ask how she is doing.
"I don't have all the answers. I probably never will. But I
have realized that my life can't get better if I dwell on
everything I've been through. I have to look ahead," she wrote.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey, Mary
Wisniewski and Steve Orlofsky)