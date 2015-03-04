March 4 The maker of a heroin overdose antidote
used by police in many states will give rebates to state and
local agencies in Ohio after the state's top law enforcement
official criticized a spike in the price of the drug.
California-based Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will
offer a $6 rebate for each dose of the drug, naloxone, bought by
non-federal public entities in Ohio in the next year, Attorney
General Mike DeWine said Wednesday.
Amphastar has also agreed to increase the rebate to match
any further price increases in the next year, DeWine said.
Naloxone, marketed under the trade name narcan, quickly
reverses the effects of an overdose of heroin or other opioid
drugs. Law enforcement officials nationwide have embraced its
use in the midst of an increase in opioid abuse, which U.S.
Attorney General Eric Holder has called an "urgent and growing
public health crisis."
The wholesale price of the drug, which hovered around $14
per dose in 2013 and early 2014, shot up to $28.50 by October,
DeWine wrote in a letter in February to Amphastar asking it to
cut the price of naloxone for public entities.
DeWine said the drug had been administered 74,000 times in
Ohio between 2003 and 2012, and that more than 10,000 of those
doses were administered in 2012 alone. The price increase made
it harder for entities that respond to heroin overdoses to keep
enough naloxone in stock, he said.
Purchasers of the drug that will be affected by the Ohio
rebate include police departments, local governments and the
state's Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a
similar $6-per-dose rebate agreement with Amphastar for public
entities in New York state in early February. Massachusetts
Attorney General Maura Healey also sent a letter to Amphastar in
February asking for information about the price increase. Her
office has not announced any agreement with the company.
A spokesman for Amphastar could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha
and Grant McCool)