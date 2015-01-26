(Adds response from Health and Human Services Department,
paragraph 8)
Jan 26 The state of Ohio filed a lawsuit on
Monday that claims Obamacare tax assessments against state and
local governments for public employee health plans are
unconstitutional.
The suit by Attorney General Mike DeWine involves the
federal government's power under the Affordable Care Act's
Transitional Reinsurance Program to levy taxes against health
insurance companies and certain employers who offer self-insured
group health plans.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has
said it is assessing this tax on state and local governments for
their public employee health plans, DeWine's office said. DeWine
said this would destroy the balance of authority between the
federal government and the states.
"This action simply protects a tradition as old as our
republic that governments do not tax each other," DeWine, a
Republican, said in a statement about the lawsuit.
The assessment costs Ohio $5.3 million, money that could be
used for education, roads and other local needs, the statement
said. The state wants a refund, said Dan Tierney, a spokesman
for the attorney general.
Tierney said the ACA does not include state and local
governments as entities that can be taxed under the reinsurance
program.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Southern
District of Ohio, and plaintiffs include Warren County, the
University of Akron and three other state universities.
An HHS representative could not comment on the pending
litigation. The reinsurance program helps keep premiums
affordable from year to year, according to HHS.
Republicans in Congress, some state governments and others
have challenged in court all or part of the Affordable Care Act
since it became law in 2010.
Last week, leading Republican senators introduced a bill to
repeal one of Obamacare's most unpopular provisions: the
individual mandate that requires most Americans to obtain health
insurance or pay a penalty.
The mandate survived a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court challenge
seeking to overturn it on constitutional grounds.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech
and Eric Walsh)