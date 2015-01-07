BRIEF-EFI Q1 net loss shrinks to 391,172 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 391,172 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 981,067 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Jan 7 One person was killed in a shooting involving a police officer at Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio's state capitol on Wednesday, according to local media reports.
The local NBC television affiliate, citing the Fraternal Order of Police, said the shooting happened in the departures area on the second floor.
The shooting could not immediately be confirmed but the airport tweeted that officials were responding to a "public safety matter" and that flights were operating normally. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with China Medical University to construct medical health big data center and application lab and cooperate on related R&D and education as well as hospital development business