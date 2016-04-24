A Cincinnati-area businessman on Saturday offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to a suspect or suspects in the execution-style killings of eight members of the same family who were shot dead in four homes on Friday.

Ohio investigators worked through the night without making an arrest, officials said on Saturday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local law enforcement interviewed witnesses and executed search warrants overnight, according to a joint statement by the Ohio attorney general and the Pike County sheriff.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, and no arrests have been made," the statement said.

Jeff Ruby, the owner of high-end steakhouses, has offered $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible, the state and county officials said in a later news release.

Ruby also posted the offer on Twitter.

Investigators have yet to disclose a suspected motive in the massacre of the Rhoden family in Pike County, in the Appalachian region of south-central Ohio.

The victims included seven adults and one juvenile, all shot in the head, including the mother of a days-old infant.

The baby, a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old all survived the shootings.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Friday he was unsure if there was one perpetrator or more. None of the victims committed suicide, officials said.

Investigators interviewed dozens of people and warned that anyone involved in the shootings should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

The shootings "are tragic beyond comprehension," Ohio governor and Republican presidential hopeful John Kasich said on Twitter. "We'll continue to monitor this closely and the state will work with local law enforcement however we can."

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Diane Craft)