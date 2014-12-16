(Adds quotes from press conference; suit details; Walmart
response)
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Dec 16 The family of an Ohio man shot
and killed by police while holding a BB gun in a Walmart
store filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against
the police and the national retail chain.
John Crawford, 22, was shot after a 911 caller reported a
man with a gun at the Beavercreek Walmart in a suburb of the
southern Ohio city of Dayton.
In a surveillance video released by authorities, Crawford,
who is black, can be seen picking up an unpackaged BB gun off a
shelf and walking through the store while talking on a cell
phone until a white police officer shot him.
Crawford's death came a few days before the Aug. 9 fatal
shooting by police in Ferguson, Missouri, of unarmed black
teenager Michael Brown, which is being investigated by the U.S.
Justice Department and has focused national attention on the use
of deadly force by police.
In September, a grand jury opted not to indict the two
Beavercreek officers involved in the shooting.
"All we want is justice for John Crawford and everyone
responsible for John Crawford's death should be held
responsible," Michael Wright, an attorney for the family, said
in a news conference Tuesday. "The criminal justice system
refused to hold those accountable so the civil system must."
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Ohio, names the city of Beavercreek; Sean
Williams, the officer who shot Crawford; Sergeant David Darkow,
who accompanied Williams; Police Chief Dennis Evers; and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
The suit said Williams shot Crawford about one second after
making contact with him.
The Crawford case has been compared to the more recent case
of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Cleveland boy, who was carrying a
pellet gun when he was shot dead within two seconds of police
arriving.
Wright said that other stores, including other Walmarts,
package BB guns with security devices that make the packaging
difficult to open. Lawyers said the gun in the Crawford case was
unboxed and had been lying on a shelf for at least two days.
"Customers are not supposed to be shot on sight when
shopping at Walmart," said Richard Schulte, another attorney for
the Crawford family.
Wal-Mart spokeswoman Brooke Buchanan said store officials
had not yet received the suit, which demands more than $75,000
in damages, and could not comment.
Beavercreek city attorney Steve McHugh was not available for
comment on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Bill
Trott)